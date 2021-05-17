Marathon Capital Management Buys Stitch Fix Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Sells World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, TripAdvisor Inc

New Purchases: SDC, FREE,

SDC, FREE, Added Positions: SFIX, FB, GRUB,

SFIX, FB, GRUB, Reduced Positions: WWE, ELF,

WWE, ELF, Sold Out: TRIP, ELY, TWTR, EB, TRVG,

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Marathon Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Stitch Fix Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, sells World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Marathon Capital Management owns 13 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 847,500 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Facebook Inc (FB) - 128,500 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) - 595,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.33% Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) - 605,000 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.20% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 95,500 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 52.20%. The purchase prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in trivago NV. The sale prices were between $2.1 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $3.37.