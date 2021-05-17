Goodnow Investment Group, Llc Buys Synnex Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc

- New Purchases: SNX, VNT,
- Added Positions: CACC, ST, GDDY, CAE, TRTN, W, TDG, IT, IAC, MDXG,
- Reduced Positions: ETSY, ZBRA, IR, CVNA, PYPL,
- Sold Out: GLPI, NXST,
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 814,269 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 806,360 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 340,128 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 1,912,728 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 290,314 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 194,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 106,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $421.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 113,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 588,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85.
