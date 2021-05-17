Logo
Goodnow Investment Group, Llc Buys Synnex Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Darien, CT, based Investment company Goodnow Investment Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Synnex Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Vontier Corp, sells Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodnow+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC
  1. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 814,269 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  2. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 806,360 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
  3. Wayfair Inc (W) - 340,128 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  4. Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 1,912,728 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 290,314 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
New Purchase: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 194,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 106,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $421.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 113,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 588,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.

Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

