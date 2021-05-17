Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Buys Agora Inc

New Purchases: API,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Agora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 7,013,983 shares, 37.28% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,765,800 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 416,894 shares, 17.43% of the total portfolio. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,512,210 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Agora Inc (API) - 1,313,147 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.04%. The holding were 1,313,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.