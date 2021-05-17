Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Buys Agora Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Prime Capital Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Agora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd. Also check out:
1. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prime Capital Management Co Ltd keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 7,013,983 shares, 37.28% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,765,800 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 416,894 shares, 17.43% of the total portfolio.
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,512,210 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio.
- Agora Inc (API) - 1,313,147 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.04%. The holding were 1,313,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.
