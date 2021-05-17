Logo
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. Buys Sanofi SA, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sphera Funds Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Sanofi SA, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, LivePerson Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sphera Funds Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sphera+funds+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 429,200 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 453,900 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.21%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 599,500 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.32%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 808,808 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
  5. Sanofi SA (SNY) - 997,900 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 997,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oncorus Inc (ONCR)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 903,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 885,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,366,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 65,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 599,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 453,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 960,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 339.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.1 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 137,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 717,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 350.06%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 450,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.. Also check out:

1. SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider