Sphera Funds Management Ltd. Buys Sanofi SA, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Sphera Funds Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Sanofi SA, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, LivePerson Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sphera Funds Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 429,200 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 453,900 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.21% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 599,500 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.32% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 808,808 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% Sanofi SA (SNY) - 997,900 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 997,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 903,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 885,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,366,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 65,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 599,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 453,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 960,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 339.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.1 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 137,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 717,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 350.06%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 450,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.