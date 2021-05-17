Long Pond Capital, LP Buys Invitation Homes Inc, GDS Holdings, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Equity Residential, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp

New Purchases: INVH, GDS, FMX, EXPE, QTS, DIA, HLT, AIV, CONE, SPGS.U, MLCO, VNET, VICI, FWAA, RXRAU, TSIBU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Long Pond Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Invitation Homes Inc, GDS Holdings, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, American Homes 4 Rent, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, sells Equity Residential, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Pond Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Long Pond Capital, LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 6,035,274 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.00% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 1,243,241 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.38% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 1,664,620 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.14% Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 947,133 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 2,425,701 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.03%

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 4,268,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,284,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 1,311,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 429,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 967,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $344.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 175,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 6,035,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 132.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 3,285,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,243,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,942,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,664,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.