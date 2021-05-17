Long Pond Capital, LP Buys Invitation Homes Inc, GDS Holdings, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Equity Residential, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp

- New Purchases: INVH, GDS, FMX, EXPE, QTS, DIA, HLT, AIV, CONE, SPGS.U, MLCO, VNET, VICI, FWAA, RXRAU, TSIBU,
- Added Positions: AMH, FR, SUI, LVS, CPT, WH, MSGS, ELS, HGV,
- Reduced Positions: EQR, AVB, PHM, JBGS, NNN, MAA, SRC, FPH, STAY,
- Sold Out: AIRC, GLPI, ESS, UDR, DEI, ABNB, LSI, MGP, EXP, RADI, TSIAU,
For the details of Long Pond Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+pond+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Long Pond Capital, LP
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 6,035,274 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.00%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 1,243,241 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.38%
- Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 1,664,620 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.14%
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 947,133 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 2,425,701 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.03%
Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 4,268,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,284,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 1,311,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 429,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 967,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $344.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 175,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 6,035,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 132.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 3,285,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,243,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,942,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,664,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23.Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)
Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.Sold Out: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Long Pond Capital, LP. Also check out:
1. Long Pond Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Long Pond Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Long Pond Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Long Pond Capital, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment