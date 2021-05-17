Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys Sotera Health Co, ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys Sotera Health Co, ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Stockbridge Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sotera Health Co, ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corp, New York Times Co, Coupang Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, DoorDash Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stockbridge Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stockbridge Partners LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stockbridge Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stockbridge+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stockbridge Partners LLC
  1. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,554,497 shares, 22.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,556,550 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69%
  3. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 4,488,418 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 1,731,494 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  5. VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 1,632,734 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 212,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 436,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 7,969,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 577.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,028,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stockbridge Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Stockbridge Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stockbridge Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stockbridge Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stockbridge Partners LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider