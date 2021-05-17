Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys Sotera Health Co, ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: NOW, MSFT, CPNG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Stockbridge Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sotera Health Co, ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corp, New York Times Co, Coupang Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, DoorDash Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stockbridge Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stockbridge Partners LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,554,497 shares, 22.26% of the total portfolio. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,556,550 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 4,488,418 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Visa Inc (V) - 1,731,494 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 1,632,734 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 212,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 436,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 7,969,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 577.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,028,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.