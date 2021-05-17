Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys Sotera Health Co, ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells RealPage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: NOW, MSFT, CPNG,
- Added Positions: SHC, NYT, LBRDK, V,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, VMC, WMS, VRSN, CHTR, UBER,
- Sold Out: RP, FIS, DASH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stockbridge Partners LLC
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,554,497 shares, 22.26% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,556,550 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69%
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 4,488,418 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,731,494 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 1,632,734 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 212,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 436,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 327.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 7,969,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 577.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,028,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.
