Antipodean Advisors LLC Buys GSX Techedu Inc, MultiPlan Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Fiverr International

New York, NY, based Investment company Antipodean Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GSX Techedu Inc, MultiPlan Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Fiverr International, Nikola Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antipodean Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Antipodean Advisors LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Antipodean Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antipodean+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 405,000 shares, 32.85% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 350,000 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 638,800 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 1,275,000 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.

Antipodean Advisors LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 117,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antipodean Advisors LLC initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 344,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antipodean Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.