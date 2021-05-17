Antipodean Advisors LLC Buys GSX Techedu Inc, MultiPlan Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Fiverr International

For the details of Antipodean Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antipodean+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Antipodean Advisors LLC
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 405,000 shares, 32.85% of the total portfolio.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 350,000 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio.
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 638,800 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 1,275,000 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
Antipodean Advisors LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 117,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)
Antipodean Advisors LLC initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 344,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Antipodean Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
