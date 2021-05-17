Logo
Sprott Inc. Buys AerSale Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Gold Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprott Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AerSale Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Hecla Mining Co, Denison Mines Corp, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Gold Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Arcosa Inc, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprott Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sprott Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sprott Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprott+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sprott Inc.
  1. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) - 1,234,900 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 3,057,158 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  3. MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,959,255 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  4. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 3,371,160 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 517,800 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AerSale Corp (ASLE)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,495,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,357,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 641,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,479,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Denison Mines Corp by 356.73%. The purchase prices were between $0.64 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $0.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,888,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Yamana Gold Inc by 648.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 819,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93.

Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63.

Sold Out: Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Sold Out: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in McEwen Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.1.

Sold Out: Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Western Copper & Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.87, with an estimated average price of $1.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sprott Inc.. Also check out:

1. Sprott Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sprott Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sprott Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sprott Inc. keeps buying
