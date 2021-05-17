Sprott Inc. Buys AerSale Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Gold Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc

- New Purchases: ASLE, TPL, ITB, USD, USCI, GDX, RSX, MNRL, CC, LNG, IEI, SLB, PEO, INGR, RIO, ITI,
- Added Positions: PVG, AEM, WPM, SA, HL, DNN, AUY, PAAS, THO, CALM, SAND, TMQ, GSS, KGC, PHYS, PSLV, NGD, SVM, EMX, ITRG, SPPP, BIL, SLV, AG, EQX, SII, CDE, FHI, FRPH, GLD, SOI, FUND, CEF, UEC, KW, NTR, MTA, IBA, EAF, FCX, CTVA, CME, CCJ, ATCO, AXU, SGDM, GLDG, GAU, CLB, CF, URG,
- Reduced Positions: RGLD, SILV, FNV, MMX, MAG, NEM, AU, ACA, WDC, NG, EGO, RS, FSM, HP, SSRM, WLK, AAU, THM, GFI, FURY, BKE, MMI, NXE, USAS, BEN, SND, VCSH, VSH, PLG, PZG, SQM, UUUU, BRY,
- Sold Out: BNS, CRUS, ORLA, GNTX, MUX, WRN, TECK, IVOL, DBA, E4X2, GDXJ,
- Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) - 1,234,900 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio.
- Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 3,057,158 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,959,255 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 3,371,160 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 517,800 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,495,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,357,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 641,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,479,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Denison Mines Corp by 356.73%. The purchase prices were between $0.64 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $0.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,888,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Yamana Gold Inc by 648.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 819,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93.Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63.Sold Out: Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53.Sold Out: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in McEwen Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.1.Sold Out: Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Western Copper & Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.87, with an estimated average price of $1.37.
