Sprott Inc. Buys AerSale Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Gold Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc

Added Positions: PVG, AEM, WPM, SA, HL, DNN, AUY, PAAS, THO, CALM, SAND, TMQ, GSS, KGC, PHYS, PSLV, NGD, SVM, EMX, ITRG, SPPP, BIL, SLV, AG, EQX, SII, CDE, FHI, FRPH, GLD, SOI, FUND, CEF, UEC, KW, NTR, MTA, IBA, EAF, FCX, CTVA, CME, CCJ, ATCO, AXU, SGDM, GLDG, GAU, CLB, CF, URG,

Reduced Positions: RGLD, SILV, FNV, MMX, MAG, NEM, AU, ACA, WDC, NG, EGO, RS, FSM, HP, SSRM, WLK, AAU, THM, GFI, FURY, BKE, MMI, NXE, USAS, BEN, SND, VCSH, VSH, PLG, PZG, SQM, UUUU, BRY,

Sold Out: BNS, CRUS, ORLA, GNTX, MUX, WRN, TECK, IVOL, DBA, E4X2, GDXJ,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprott Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys AerSale Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Hecla Mining Co, Denison Mines Corp, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Gold Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Arcosa Inc, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprott Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sprott Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) - 1,234,900 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 3,057,158 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,959,255 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 3,371,160 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 517,800 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,495,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,357,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 641,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,479,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Denison Mines Corp by 356.73%. The purchase prices were between $0.64 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $0.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,888,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Yamana Gold Inc by 648.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 819,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in McEwen Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.1.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Western Copper & Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.87, with an estimated average price of $1.37.