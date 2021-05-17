Logo
MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Prologis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Prologis Inc, Equinix Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mkp+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 14,392,935 shares, 33.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,550,000 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 3,750,000 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 193,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 708,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1610.62%
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.45%. The holding were 14,392,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $233.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1610.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 708,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 242.72%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 256.59%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 76,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 269.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 227.14%. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 266.37%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.



