MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Prologis Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Prologis Inc, Equinix Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 14,392,935 shares, 33.45% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,550,000 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 3,750,000 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 193,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 708,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1610.62%

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.45%. The holding were 14,392,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $233.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1610.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 708,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 242.72%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 256.59%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 76,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 269.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 227.14%. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 266.37%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.