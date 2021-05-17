Sabby Management, Llc Buys Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Asensus Surgical Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: SRNE, EYES, ASXC, NBEV, WIMI, VXX, RDHL, PENN, PCVX, MTC, VTSI, 5UQ, HMCO, AUTL, ASLN, EKSO, CBLI, IONS, MOGO, SHIP, INFI, XELA, XBI, DGLY, TXMD, AMRN, SPI, RIOT, CLBS, CFRX, AEZS, NMTR, 8BTA, HEPA, CTXR, BFLY, IWM, BCLI, ATOS, BPTH, MITO, SLRX, FZKA, AGFY, 864, PSTI, CLGN, OCUL, BKYI, PPBT, PHIO,

Upper Saddle River, NJ, based Investment company Sabby Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Asensus Surgical Inc, NewAge Inc, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc, sells Biogen Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc, XpresSpa Group Inc, CEL-SCI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabby Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sabby Management, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) - 1,064,933 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) - 922,193 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) - 2,301,061 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position NewAge Inc (NBEV) - 2,364,694 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI) - 980,786 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 1,064,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.43 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $4.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 922,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 2,301,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in NewAge Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.63 and $4.37, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 2,364,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.73 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 980,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in ReWalk Robotics Ltd by 571.52%. The purchase prices were between $1.36 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,291,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 1223.87%. The purchase prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $2.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 634,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 66.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $12.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 199,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Tricida Inc by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 354,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 71.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 132,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.93 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.57.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The sale prices were between $12 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $18.29.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $11.01.