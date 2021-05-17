Sabby Management, Llc Buys Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Asensus Surgical Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sabby Management, Llc Buys Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Asensus Surgical Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Upper Saddle River, NJ, based Investment company Sabby Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Asensus Surgical Inc, NewAge Inc, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc, sells Biogen Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc, XpresSpa Group Inc, CEL-SCI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabby Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sabby Management, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabby+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) - 1,064,933 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) - 922,193 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) - 2,301,061 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. NewAge Inc (NBEV) - 2,364,694 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI) - 980,786 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 1,064,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.43 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $4.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 922,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 2,301,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NewAge Inc (NBEV)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in NewAge Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.63 and $4.37, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 2,364,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.73 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 980,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ReWalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in ReWalk Robotics Ltd by 571.52%. The purchase prices were between $1.36 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,291,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 1223.87%. The purchase prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $2.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 634,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 66.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $12.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 199,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tricida Inc (TCDA)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Tricida Inc by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 354,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 71.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 132,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Sold Out: XpresSpa Group Inc (V9G)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.93 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.57.

Sold Out: CEL-SCI Corp (CVM)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The sale prices were between $12 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $18.29.

Sold Out: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $11.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider