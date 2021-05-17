Southport Management, L.l.c. Buys Microsoft Corp, Bentley Systems Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells , PepsiCo Inc, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

- New Purchases: MSFT, BSY, MCHP, DVN, ACM, BBIO, HUBG, MCD, NEM, JBHT, AEM, URBN, C, GOLD, PRTY, ATVI, PXD, ALTR, CLIR, CHPT, SBLK, GNK, DSX,
- Added Positions: NVGS, SDS, LNG, SRCL, EXTN,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, IRM, IIVI, MS,
- Sold Out: WPX, PEP, BGFV, AXL, AMBA, TRN, QID, HEES, PE, CDNA, VTRS,
These are the top 5 holdings of SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 45,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
- EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 10,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 15,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 25,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 15,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.29 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 41,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)
Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)
Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Hub Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.63 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)
Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exterran Corp (EXTN)
Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Exterran Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (WPX)
Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $14.05.Sold Out: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)
Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91.Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.Sold Out: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)
Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $29.44.
