Southport Management, L.l.c. Buys Microsoft Corp, Bentley Systems Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells , PepsiCo Inc, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilson, WY, based Investment company Southport Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Bentley Systems Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Devon Energy Corp, AECOM, sells , PepsiCo Inc, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, Ambarella Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southport Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Southport Management, L.l.c. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southport+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 45,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 10,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 15,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  4. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 25,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
  5. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 15,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.29 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 41,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Southport Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Hub Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.63 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)

Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Southport Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Exterran Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)

Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Sold Out: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.

Sold Out: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Southport Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $29.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOUTHPORT MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
