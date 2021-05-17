Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, AGCO Corp, Sells Pure Storage Inc, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: AGCO,

Investment company Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, AGCO Corp, sells Pure Storage Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turiya+advisors+asia+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 5,323,815 shares, 38.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.74% Vale SA (VALE) - 5,163,143 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 474,633 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.58% AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 140,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 108.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.03%. The holding were 5,323,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87.