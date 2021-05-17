Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, AGCO Corp, Sells Pure Storage Inc, Zillow Group Inc

For the details of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turiya+advisors+asia+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 5,323,815 shares, 38.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.74%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 5,163,143 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 474,633 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.58%
- AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 140,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 108.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.03%. The holding were 5,323,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87.
