Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Buys WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sea, Alphabet Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: KSS, RH, LNG, LYFT, LPLA, WYNN, ON, VZ, AES, ELAN, XLNX, TTWO, DT, UBER, CVNA, IAC, TEAM, SQ, PANW, FTCH, CRWD, SNOW, PDD, ESTC, MDB, RNG,
- Added Positions: DXJ, SE, GOOGL, FB, DIS, BRK.B, AMZN, BABA, MA, TDG, EBAY, NYT, MU, TSLA, MELI, MSFT, AAPL, PODD, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, BIDU, GOOG, CRM, TMUS, V, LBRDK, ABBV, GDDY, CHTR, SHOP, NUAN, EXPE, HZNP,
- Sold Out: GLD, FISV, AON, FIS, CCK, BILL, SRPT, ATUS, DFS, MTCH, UAL, CAT, DLB, SYF, VOYA, FE, TSM, BKNG, MXIM, FNF, EHC, MNST, GPN, PGR, DISH, MRTX, FTV, VST, DHR, BMY,
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 767,030 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,660 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,448 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 181,728 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
- WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 657,538 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7008.52%
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $649.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7008.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 657,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 2179.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 105,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 3478.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 371.17%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $597.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 1126.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.
