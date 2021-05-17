Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Buys WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sea, Alphabet Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: KSS, RH, LNG, LYFT, LPLA, WYNN, ON, VZ, AES, ELAN, XLNX, TTWO, DT, UBER, CVNA, IAC, TEAM, SQ, PANW, FTCH, CRWD, SNOW, PDD, ESTC, MDB, RNG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sea, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, TransDigm Group Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc, Fiserv Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $716 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 767,030 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,660 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,448 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 181,728 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57% WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 657,538 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7008.52%

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $649.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7008.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 657,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 2179.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 105,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 3478.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 371.17%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $597.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 1126.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.