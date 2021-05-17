Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Tesla Inc

Added Positions: BNDX, SCHZ, MGC, SCHP, STIP, VB, VO, CCMP, SCHH, VWO, TIP, VT, EEM,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,162,208 shares, 24.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,017,030 shares, 20.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,073 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 118,147 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 202,405 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62%

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 39,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.