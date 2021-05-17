Lionstone Capital Management LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, Ferguson PLC, Black Knight Inc, Sells Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp

New Purchases: SPGI, FERG, PRCH,

SPGI, FERG, PRCH, Added Positions: BKI, CPRT, DG, CNNE, PLNT, MSGS, GOOG, ARMK, BATRK,

BKI, CPRT, DG, CNNE, PLNT, MSGS, GOOG, ARMK, BATRK, Reduced Positions: SEAS, IAC, IAA, APG, LOW,

SEAS, IAC, IAA, APG, LOW, Sold Out: LIND, MSGE, TMX, ORLY, MTCH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Lionstone Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, Ferguson PLC, Black Knight Inc, Copart Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lionstone Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lionstone Capital Management LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lionstone Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lionstone+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,767,640 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 389,416 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.57% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 138,215 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,246 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% FirstService Corp (FSV) - 174,006 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 69,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 188,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 505,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 137.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 389,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 146.29%. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 225,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 104.41%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 138,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 89.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 314,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 157,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $185.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $18.2.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.