VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd Buys Qualtrics International Inc, Dropbox Inc, American Well Corp, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Airbnb Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sydney, Nsw, C3, based Investment company VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Qualtrics International Inc, Dropbox Inc, American Well Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Angi Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd. As of 2021Q1, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vgi+partners+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,417 shares, 21.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 535,141 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,152,821 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 628,138 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  5. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 1,189,917 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 2,019,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 2,065,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,058,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 106,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 282.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 402,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Angi Inc (ANGI)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Angi Inc by 50.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,204,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.



