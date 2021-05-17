VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd Buys Qualtrics International Inc, Dropbox Inc, American Well Corp, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: XM, DBX, AMWL, TDOC, HCAT,

Sydney, Nsw, C3, based Investment company VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Qualtrics International Inc, Dropbox Inc, American Well Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Angi Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd. As of 2021Q1, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,417 shares, 21.48% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 535,141 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,152,821 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% CME Group Inc (CME) - 628,138 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 1,189,917 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 2,019,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 2,065,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,058,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 106,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 282.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 402,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd added to a holding in Angi Inc by 50.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,204,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.