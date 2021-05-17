Logo
Personalis, Inc. to Present at Biomarkers Week Online 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will present at Biomarkers Week Online 2021.



The presentation, titled ImmunoID NeXT Platform for comprehensive tumor immunogenomics and advanced biomarker discovery, will describe the Personalis universal cancer immunogenomics platform, ImmunoID+NeXT. Erin Newburn, MS, PhD, will present for Personalis. Dr. Newburn will provide an overview of the platform, which combines highly sensitive, exome-scale DNA and RNA sequencing with advanced analytics to provide a multidimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment (TME) from a single sample preparation. Dr. Newburn will review a case study in a cohort of 51 late-stage melanoma patients that demonstrates how the integration of neoantigen burden, HLA LOH, and Antigen Presentation Machinery (APM) mutational data formed a composite biomarker that more accurately predicted response to checkpoint blockade than other markers. Additionally, Dr. Newburn will highlight our NeXT Liquid Biopsy, an exome-wide liquid biopsy approach combined with ImmunoID NeXT, to further explore critical areas of tumor biology.



ImmunoID+NeXT is the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. The ImmunoID NeXT Platform can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.



Personalis is a co-sponsor of Biomarkers Week and will have representatives available to answer questions about the companys cancer immunogenomics capabilities.



About Personalis, Inc.



Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency, and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patients cancer and immune response. The Personalis%26reg%3B+ImmunoID+NeXT+Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue and matched blood sample. The Personalis Clinical+Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (%40PersonalisInc).



Forward-Looking Statements



All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, Personalis business opportunities, leadership, plans, vision or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption Risk Factors. Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005432/en/

