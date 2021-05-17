Bioventus Senior Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DURHAM, N.C., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior management of Bioventus Inc. ( BVS) (Bioventus or the Company), a global leader in innovations for active healing, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference on Thursday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET and the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 11:20 a.m. ET. Both events are virtual conferences.



Presentation materials from the events will be available in the investor relations section on the Bioventus website at https://www.bioventus.com prior to the start of each presentation. In addition, a live audio webcast of the Companys presentation at each event will be available under the investor relations section of the Bioventus website and links to a replay of these events may be accessed via the investor relations section for at least 30 days.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. With the recent acquisition of Bioness, Inc., Bioventus expanded product offerings now include products for acute and chronic pain, central nervous system disorders including stroke and orthopedic injuries. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, www.bioness.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Media Contact:

Thomas Hill

919-474-6715

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke/ICR

[email protected]