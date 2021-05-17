Henry Schein Elects Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., FACP to Board of Directors





Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the worlds largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced the election of Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., FACP, to the Companys Board of Directors.





Dr. Tuckson brings a wealth of health care experience to the Henry Schein Board. Since 2014, he has served as Managing Director of Tuckson Health Connections, LLC, a health and medical care consulting business that brings people and ideas together to promote optimal health outcomes and value through innovation and integration. Dr. Tuckson is also the Founder of the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, a community-based initiative that seeks to provide trustworthy, science-based, information curated for the Black community and other communities of color about COVID-19 vaccines and related topics in an effort to help save lives.









Previously, Dr. Tuckson served as Executive Vice President and Chief of Medical Affairs for UnitedHealth Group, where he oversaw the companys medical and clinical-related policies and activities. Dr. Tuckson has also held positions as Senior Vice President, Professional Standards of the American Medical Association; President of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, California; Senior Vice President for Programs of the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation; and Commissioner of Public Health for the District of Columbia.









We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tuckson to the Henry Schein Board of Directors, said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Henry Schein. Having worked for more than 35 years in nearly every sector of the health and medical care industries, Dr. Tuckson is a well-respected and innovative health care leader who is deeply skilled at bringing together a variety of stakeholder groups to catalyze change. We look forward to the valuable perspective Dr. Tuckson will bring as we continue on our path to advance health equity, drive innovation, and serve our customers whose needs are rapidly evolving.









Dr. Tuckson has been a member of numerous federal advisory committees and corporate, non-profit, and academic boards. Currently, he serves on the board of directors of CTI BioPharma Corp., a public company that develops cancer pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Dr. Tuckson is also a member of the board of trustees of Howard University, where he serves as Chair of the Health Sciences Committee, and is a member of the advisory board of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center and serves on several committees of the National Academy of Medicine.









Im honored to join this distinguished Board and have long-admired the Companys commitment to a purpose-driven, values-based culture that balances the needs of all stakeholders, said Dr. Tuckson. I look forward to joining my fellow board members to advance Henry Scheins impressive commitment to a socially responsible future that includes addressing racial disparities in health access and outcomes while providing health care practitioners with the solutions needed to meet the global demand for quality patient care.









Dr. Tuckson received a B.S. from Howard University and an M.D. from Georgetown University School of Medicine. Dr. Tuckson completed the University of Pennsylvania Hospitals General Internal Medicine Residency and Fellowship programs, where he was also a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar studying at the Wharton School of Business.









About Henry Schein, Inc.









Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 20,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.









Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.









A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.









For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, and %40HenrySchein+on+Twitter.





