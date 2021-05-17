MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM:MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the Company), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of April 2021.



The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of April 2021.

The number of salons was 301 in April 2021, up from 290 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of openings of new salons.

Total customers served were 63,682 in April 2021 versus 13,381 in April 2020, a 376% increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact.

Sales per customer slightly decreased to JPY 6,250 in April 2021, up from JPY6,209 in April 2020. The decrease from the previous month is due to promotional pricing for the newly opened and rebranded salons.

Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.4% in April 2021, down from 88.0% in April 2020. The repeat ratio in April 2020 was higher due to fewer new customers during the COVID-19 lock-down.

Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 46.3% in April 2021, increasing from 19.7% in the year-ago period.



Number of Salons (*1) Total Customers Served (*2) Sales Per Customer (*3) Repeat Ratio (*4) Operation Ratio (*5) April-20 290 13,381 JPY 6,209 88.0 % 19.7 % May-20 289 19,451 JPY 6,244 84.5 % 29.0 % June-20 289 51,686 JPY 6,234 81.2 % 40.8 % July-20 288 60,964 JPY 6,276 80.6 % 43.3 % August-20 284 66,464 JPY 6,351 80.4 % 47.5 % September-20 284 64,809 JPY 6,245 80.2 % 48.1 % October-20 291 65,820 JPY 6,269 80.3 % 47.0 % November-20 291 63,993 JPY 6,312 80.7 % 47.6 % December-20 290 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6 % 48.2 % January-21 302 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0 % 44.6 % February-21 302 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0 % 47.6 % March-21 303 62,441 JPY 6,352 81.9 % 47.0 % April-21 301 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4 % 46.3 %

(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees salons.

(*2) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons (other than JOYHANDS WELLNESS for which comparative financial and customer data is not available).

(*3) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at salons (other than JOYHANDS WELLNESS).

(*4) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month (except for JOYHANDS WELLNESS).

(*5) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists in-service time to total therapists working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month (except for JOYHANDS WELLNESS).

https://medirom.co.jp/ en

Contacts

Investor Relations Team

[email protected]