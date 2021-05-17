ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the Virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.









A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS website (ir.viacomcbs.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events%2C+Webcasts+%26amp%3B+Annual+Meetings section of ViacomCBS Investors website.









About ViacomCBS









ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industrys most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.









For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.









VIAC-IR





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005525/en/