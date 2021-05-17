Alto Ingredients, Inc. Closes the Sale of its Madera Facility

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced today the completion of the sale of its fuel ethanol production facility in Madera, CA to Seaboard Energy California, LLC. The Company received $19.5 million in cash proceeds and an additional $8.8 million in assumption of liabilities. The Company used the $19.5 million in net proceeds to prepay principal and accrued interest on its senior notes outstanding. After the close, the Companys outstanding balance of its senior notes is only $0.7 million.

Mike Kandris, Alto Ingredients, Inc.s CEO, stated, We wish Seaboard much success as they launch their repurposing of the facility. As previously discussed, the monetization of this asset reduces interest and idle expenses for Alto Ingredients by over $4 million dollars annually and allows us to better focus resources on driving revenue and profitable growth.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( ALTO, Financial), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The companys customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as anticipate, believe, plan, could, should, estimate, expect, forecast, outlook, guidance, intend, may, might, will, possible, potential, predict, project, or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the companys products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the effects both positive and negative of the coronavirus pandemic and its resurgence or abatement. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients distilleries, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section contained in Alto Ingredients Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2021.

