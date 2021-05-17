Logo
CrossAmerica Partners to Present at the EIC Investor Conference on May 19

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Allentown, PA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Present at the EIC Investor Conference on May 19

Allentown, PA, May 17, 2021 CrossAmerica Partners LP (: CAPL) announced today that Charles Nifong, President and CEO, will take part in a fireside chat (question and answer) presentation at the Energy Infrastructure Council (EIC) Investor Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time (2:45 p.m. Pacific Time).

The question and answer session will be carried live via audio webcast and will be available on the investors section of the CrossAmerica Partners website at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobils largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, [email protected]m or 210-742-8316

