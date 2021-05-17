Logo
Luna Innovations Strengthens Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Luna Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that William Van Anglen (Bill) will join the company as senior vice president & head of Human Resources, effective immediately. The position will report to CEO Scott A. Graeff and will be responsible for all aspects of the companys human resources strategy, including talent management, training and development, compensation and benefits.



I have always believed that our employees are our biggest asset and that having the right culture is critical to our success; this addition to our team is a direct reflection of our commitment to purposeful growth, said Graeff. Weve been focused on building a foundation that will support significant advancement, and adding Bill to the team is part of what were doing to convert vision to reality. With the recent addition of the OptaSense acquisition, we now have a more significant presence internationally; and, as always, human capital will be an important driver of our business success. Bill will bring experience to leading our human resources functions globally. Were happy to have someone of his caliber join us, and we look forward to his leadership.



Van Anglen has more than 20 years of global Human Resources experience in the design, delivery and management of strategic HR programs. He served in a number of executive Human Resource positions across the technology industry, including terms at MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.; Fairchild Semiconductor, Inc.; and Analog Devices, Inc. He also has experience in the software, defense and manufacturing industries, consulting on HR issues and total rewards programs for start-up, pre-IPO and post-IPO companies across them.



Van Anglen has deep experience in defining from-scratch procedures that have helped companies codify policy and promote responsible growth. He is adept in the execution of GAP reviews and customizing performance management systems and pay-for-performance compensation programs. Van Anglen also has managed HR due diligence processes for global acquisitions and spearheaded integration operations that balance the need for financial synergies with talent preservation and succession planning.



In accepting the position, Van Anglen said, Lunas focus on accelerating the introduction of new technologies to market has and will continue to attract incredible talent. I am eager to collaborate with this incredible team to build and optimize policies and programs that will support long-term growth and talent acquisition.



About Luna


Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: Lightwave and Luna Labs. Lunas business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.



Forward Looking Statements


The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its growth, success and talent acquisition. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Lunas periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov and on Lunas website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

