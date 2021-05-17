Siebert Reports Strong Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Siebert Reports Strong Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (Siebert), a provider of financial services, today announced great results for the first quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $18.9 million, an increase of 28% from the first quarter of 2020. In addition, operating income was $3.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.07.



Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert, commented on the results of the quarter saying, We are incredibly excited about such a strong start to 2021. Our strategic acquisitions and initiatives have been driving growth and continue to impact our bottom line. Our investments in personnel and key areas of the business have yielded positive results and have more than offset any reduction in revenue associated with lower interest rates. We are seeing this play out in a huge way with our Securities Finance Group and market making division. We are on path towards a great year and are well-positioned to achieve even greater success going forward.



Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert, commented on Sieberts performance during the quarter saying, We had stellar results this quarter as operating income is on track to outpace the entire 2020 fiscal year by the second quarter of 2021. Despite the lower interest rate environment, our revenue increased by $4.1 million, or 28% from the prior year.



Our Securities Finance Group achieved revenue of $1.8 million, again beating its highest quarterly revenue due to the onboarding of key personnel and expansion of the stock loan functions. In addition, we have implemented cost saving measures such as reducing our occupancy expenses which are just starting to impact our bottom line.



Expansion of Clearing Operations



Siebert has also implemented initiatives to enhance its clearing capabilities and provide additional services to clients, corporate services companies, and counterparties. By the fourth quarter of 2021, Siebert is planning to offer clearing services to introducing firms to clear their business through MSCO.



Notice to Investors



This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.



About Siebert Financial Corp.



Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. Siebert conducts its investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and its insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., a licensed insurance agency. Siebert conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert Technologies, LLC., a developer of robo-advisory technology. Siebert also offers prime brokerage services through its fifth wholly-owned subsidiary, WPS Prime Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC. Siebert is headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the continental U.S. More information is available at www.siebert.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The statements contained in this press release, that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words may, could, would, should, believe, expect, anticipate, plan, estimate, target, project, intend and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements, which reflect our managements beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgement of our management. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting our business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.



We caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact our business. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005541/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment