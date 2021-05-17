Logo
Worlds and Linden Lab Conclude Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Worlds and Microsoft ask court to stay infringement litigation during Worlds appeal of the Activision infringement decision

Boston, MA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. ( WDDD) and Linden Research, Inc., d/b/a Linden Lab, have reached a settlement in Worlds patent infringement lawsuit, filed against Linden Labs Second Life virtual reality experience under Worlds U.S. Patent No. 7,181,690, entitled System and Method for Enabling Users to Interact in a Virtual Space (the 690 Patent).

This lawsuit was filed by Worlds following its successful defense of the 690 Patents validity as challenged in Bungie, Inc.s 2015 inter partes review petition. As noted at the outset of this litigation, Worlds Inc.s CEO Thom Kidrin stated that Worlds intended to enforce its intellectual property rights against infringers, and that the lawsuit against Linden was a first step. As Kidrin noted, the 690 Patent is fundamental to the functionality and success of numerous 3-D, computer-generated, graphical, multi-user, interactive virtual world systems and games that are enjoyed by millions of people globally. While we are excited by the popularity of these games, we want to ensure that we and our shareholders receive just compensation for the system and method we developed that helped make these types of products possible.

Wayne Helge, lead counsel of Worlds litigation team at Davidson, Berquist, Jackson & Gowdey, LLP, commented, We are happy that the parties have reached a mutually agreeable resolution of the patent infringement lawsuit filed in Delaware in 2019, and have asked the Court to dismiss that case.

The settlement with Linden comes on the heels of an Order issued on April 30, 2021, by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, where that court concluded that the asserted claims of Worlds patents were invalid under 35 U.S.C. 101. Kidrin previously commented on this recent decision, saying, We are obviously disappointed in the courts decision, but we believe the ruling is contrary to the established law of section 101 as announced by the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

On May 7, 2021, Worlds and Microsoft jointly asked the Western District of Texas judge to stay their ongoing patent infringement litigation over another of Worlds patents, asserted against Microsofts Minecraft game until Worlds appeal of the Activision decision is concluded. On May 12, 2021, the judge granted that stay. Commenting on these recent events, Kidrin added, The settlement with Linden confirms our belief of the fundamental importance of Worlds technology to such 3D video games and virtual reality experiences. We requested that our case against Microsoft be paused, because we disagree with the Massachusetts courts ruling and will appeal it to the Federal Circuit.

# # #

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds, Inc. ( WDDD), is a leading intellectual property developer and licensee of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds. The Company has a portfolio of 10 U.S. patents for multi-server technology for 3D applications. The earliest of these patents issued on an application filed November 12, 1996. A provisional patent application, serial number 60/020,296, was filed on November 13, 1995. These patents are related to each other and disclose and claim systems and methods for enabling users to interact in a virtual space. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Companys public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as hoped, anticipated, believed, estimated, should, preparing, expected or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
Media Relations:
Julie Shepherd
Accentuate PR
847 275 3643
[email protected]

