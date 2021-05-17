OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continues Double Diamond Sponsorship for 2021 POSNA Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continues Double Diamond Sponsorship for 2021 POSNA Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

WARSAW, Ind., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (OrthoPediatrics) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, has continued the Companys support for the 2021 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (POSNA) annual meeting, held last week in Dallas, Texas. Despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, more than 400 attendees from across the United States participated in this years event. OrthoPediatrics retains its designation as a Double Diamond Sponsor, providing ongoing support of a sub-specialty day symposia and awarding scholarships for residents and fellows to attend the meeting.

In addition to its Trauma and Deformity Correction portfolio, the Company highlighted its expanded Scoliosis franchise, including the ApiFix technology. The ApiFix procedure offers select adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) patients a less invasive, motion-preserving option for achieving curve correction without the permanence of fusion. The ApiFix systems novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain pediatric patients. Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched. ApiFixs unique technology is supported by strong intellectual property protection, including 48 issued patents and 28 additional patent applications worldwide. ApiFix, a leader in motion-preserving scoliosis correction, was acquired by OrthoPediatrics in April 2020 and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary based in Israel.

We were excited to be together with our surgeon customers in Dallas, said David Bailey, OrthoPediatrics President. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from gathering and meeting at industry conferences, so it was great to spend time with our partners, advancing our shared cause of helping kids. Regardless of market conditions or hardship brought on by the global pandemic, we remained steadfast in our commitment to this great organization. We are proud of our ongoing partnership with POSNA and look forward to supporting pediatric orthopedic surgical societies moving forward.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

Matt Bacso, CFA
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzNzMyOSM0MTg2MzY0IzIwMjkzNTg=
3fea2677-7e38-4652-986e-325c9b7b2a28
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment