OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continues Double Diamond Sponsorship for 2021 POSNA Meeting

WARSAW, Ind., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (OrthoPediatrics) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, has continued the Companys support for the 2021 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (POSNA) annual meeting, held last week in Dallas, Texas. Despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, more than 400 attendees from across the United States participated in this years event. OrthoPediatrics retains its designation as a Double Diamond Sponsor, providing ongoing support of a sub-specialty day symposia and awarding scholarships for residents and fellows to attend the meeting.



In addition to its Trauma and Deformity Correction portfolio, the Company highlighted its expanded Scoliosis franchise, including the ApiFix technology. The ApiFix procedure offers select adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) patients a less invasive, motion-preserving option for achieving curve correction without the permanence of fusion. The ApiFix systems novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain pediatric patients. Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched. ApiFixs unique technology is supported by strong intellectual property protection, including 48 issued patents and 28 additional patent applications worldwide. ApiFix, a leader in motion-preserving scoliosis correction, was acquired by OrthoPediatrics in April 2020 and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary based in Israel.

We were excited to be together with our surgeon customers in Dallas, said David Bailey, OrthoPediatrics President. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from gathering and meeting at industry conferences, so it was great to spend time with our partners, advancing our shared cause of helping kids. Regardless of market conditions or hardship brought on by the global pandemic, we remained steadfast in our commitment to this great organization. We are proud of our ongoing partnership with POSNA and look forward to supporting pediatric orthopedic surgical societies moving forward.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States.

