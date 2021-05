Lifetime Brands to Present at Sidoti Virtual Conference on May 20, 2021

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.



Lifetime Brands Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will present at 8:30 AM ET. The Companys presentation and a recording of the event can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IyMeN2lSQ8-XKqdmBXrsRQ

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Sabatier, Amco Houseworks, Chefn Chicago Metallic, Copco, Fred & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft, Kamenstein, La Cafetire, MasterClass, Misto, Swing-A-Way, Taylor Kitchen, and Rabbit; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa, Pfaltzgraff, Fitz and Floyd, Empire Silver, Gorham, International Silver, Towle Silversmiths, Wallace, Wilton Armetale, V&A, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and Year & Day; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY, Taylor Bath, Taylor Kitchen, Taylor Weather and Planet Box. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

