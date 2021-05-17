Logo
SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Host Investor Education Webinar Series

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey ( SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at upcoming investor conferences.

Additionally, the company announced that senior management will host its third investor education webinar, presenting a demo of GetFeedback, its multichannel customer experience (CX), platform, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Investor Conferences:

Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
*Presentation to be webcast live at 11:45 AM ET/8:45 AM PT

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
*Presentation to be webcast live at 2:55 PM ET/11:55 AM PT

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
One-on-one and small group investor meetings only

Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
*Presentation to be webcast live at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT

*A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com.

Investor Education Webinar Series:

SurveyMonkey Investor Education Webinar Series: The GetFeedback Platform Demo
When: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT
Where: To access the live presentation or the video replay, members of the financial community must first register with SurveyMonkey investor relations at [email protected]

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The companys platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkeys products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
SurveyMonkey
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.


