Exponent Welcomes Dr. John Doyle as Group Vice President for Health Sciences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. ( EXPO) today announced the hiring of John Doyle, Dr.P.H., as Group Vice President, Health Sciences.

Dr. Doyle will lead the firms Health Sciences team, which applies deep interdisciplinary expertise to evaluate a broad range of environmental, occupational, medical, and public health issues that face the world.

I am incredibly excited to welcome John to the Exponent team. He brings unique experience and perspective to Exponent, having founded, built and led premium healthcare research consultancies focused on the international biopharmaceutical sector, and also having served as a pharmaceutical industry executive focused on innovation, said Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President. John will be working closely with me, our Operating Committee, and other stakeholders to accelerate our growth in the life sciences sector, leveraging Exponents powerful multidisciplinary approach, data science expertise, and cross-industry reputation as a leader in the analysis of real-world product safety and performance, continued Dr. Corrigan.

Exponent has a long history of advising clients across industries as they leverage complex technologies and real-world evidence to improve human health and safety, commented Dr. Doyle. The firm is uniquely positioned with its world-class multidisciplinary expertise to advise the global pharmaceutical industry as it seeks to deliver breakthroughs beyond medicines, and to catalyze value-based healthcare centered on equitable and affordable access for patients. I look forward to engaging with the entire Exponent team, as we draw upon the intellectual rigor and data-driven analysis that are the hallmarks of the firm to deliver groundbreaking insights into human health.

In addition to his deep strategic expertise, Dr. Doyle has authored over 200 abstracts and original research articles in a variety of therapeutic areas, with special concentration in oncology. He received Doctor and Master of Public Health degrees in Epidemiology from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, where he maintains an adjunct faculty position.

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponents inter-disciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

More information about Exponent can be found at https://www.exponent.com/.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, [email protected], or www.exponent.com.

