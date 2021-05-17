HP Launches Secure Printing for HP Indigo Digital Presses

PALO ALTO, Calif.,, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced HP Indigo Secure, a suite of never-before-seen1 security and brand protection solutions.2 These solutions help security printers and print service providers protect their customers from counterfeiters and other product threats, the impact of which is estimated to reach $4.2 trillion, globally, in the next few years.3

HP also announced the new HP Indigo 6K Secure Press, the first HP Indigo digital press designed especially for the security printing market, delivering end-to-end security solutions featuring multi-security layers printed in one pass4, in a secure environment.

HP Indigo Secure solution includes hardware, software, media, and inks for security printing and brand protection, based on proprietary HP Indigo LEP technology and industry-leading partner solutions. It offers printers the ability to mix and match a wide range of innovative and advanced security elements and designs that are easy to print and hard to copy. Capabilities include multi-layered measures of overt and covert elements, with any combination of invisible inks, infrared inks, variable data printing, unique serialized IDs, QR codes, serialized microtext, guilloche patterns, and cloud-connected track and trace.

HP Indigo Secure is designed for governments, financial institutions, and other institutions that handle currency, personal identifications, and other secure documents as well as documents worth money, such as tax stamps, gaming documents and more. Brand protection solutions are designed for brands that are increasingly forced to confront counterfeiting issues.

With the rise in counterfeiting, brands and governments are searching for new ways to help reduce intellectual property violations, losses, and keep the general public safe, said Ronen Yancu, head of Strategy and Business Management, HP Indigo. The new security printing options enabled by LEP digital technology and our solution partners will help meet these needs in ways that were not possible before.

Advanced security features and applications for the HP Indigo 6K Secure

HP Indigo 6K Secure Press is a one-pass, end-to-end security printing solution developed in collaboration with Jura JSP, a global brand name in the high-security graphic arts and origination trade. The press is available now for certified security printers. It is based on the highly successful narrow-web HP Indigo 6K platform.

The HP Indigo and Jura solution opens new doors in the field of security printing. The security features, the workflow, and the whole concept was developed as a unique digital printing solution that prints in one single pass a highly protected product. The variety of substrates, inks, and features covers a wide range of products that can be protected. The authentication of the products is easy on all three levels, public, expert and forensic, said Barna Barabas, Managing director of product development, Jura JSP.

HP Indigo 6K Secure Digital Press delivers multi-layered, dynamic, adaptive, mix-and-match security solutions to fight back against counterfeiters and preempt new strikes. Features include:

Robust Variable Data Printing to deliver multi-personalized security elements and multi-serialization techniques that are used for each printed product.

Seven HP Indigo ElectroInk color stations, including cutting-edge security inks and a pipeline of ink development in R&D.

HP Indigo One Shot print mode, delivering highest accuracy printing with leading digital registration capability at high print speeds, capable of creating accurate microtext, dots, and lines.

Unique press fingerprints on each to track and verify the source of the print.

Secure user log-in control with different levels of printing restrictions.

Collaborations with experienced and recognized industry players, including Jura, Agfa, Haiyaa, Scantrust, Evrythng, Micro Focus, VerifyMe, and Bsecure.

(1) Never-before-seen HP Indigo security printing solution, including solutions based on HP Indigo LEP technology, HP Indigo inks, and new partner solutions designed specifically for HP Indigo technology. (2) Brand protection includes protecting brands against product diversion, counterfeiting, liabilities, and reputation loss. HP Indigo Secure allows the authenticity of the product with features like serialization, invisible inks, and track and trace. (3) Smithers Pira, The Future of Anti-Counterfeiting, Brand Protection and Security Packaging to 2024, 2019. (4) One pass compared to traditional security solutions that typically require multiple passes through multiple devices. The HP Indigo Secure solution can print secure UV ink, secure graphical design, and secure serialization on one press, in one pass.





