Apollo Hires Craig Farr as Senior Partner

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, Apollo or the Firm) today announced that Craig Farr will join the Firm as a Senior Partner to lead Apollos capital solutions activities. In this newly created role, Mr. Farr will spearhead Apollos centralized origination, structuring and distribution platform, reporting directly to Apollo Co-Presidents, Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter.



Mr. Kleinman and Mr. Zelter said, The origination, structuring and distribution of less liquid investment opportunities across our broad platform is a key strategic priority for Apollo in order to generate significant value for our insurance clients and limited partners. We are thrilled to welcome a respected leader and accomplished business-builder of Craigs caliber to the Apollo family. Apollo believes that we will continue to see significant acceleration of the market opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Craig and are confident that the business will continue to scale and grow rapidly under his leadership.

Mr. Farr said, I am excited to lead such an incredible team and to build on the Firms strong momentum providing creative financing solutions to companies and borrowers across yield, hybrid and opportunistic asset classes. I share Apollos vision for combining synergistic capital solutions across the risk-return spectrum in order to originate alpha generating investments for Apollos investors.

Apollo has built and currently manages one of the largest, global alternative investment platforms, with approximately $461 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. As yields in traditional liquid investment strategies remain compressed, Apollo is focused on originating and structuring higher spread private assets through its vast front-end origination platform to deliver excess return for all clients across asset classes, geographies and the risk-return spectrum. The firm continues to invest heavily in building out private asset origination across asset classes, including investment grade debt, structured products, direct lending (both middle market and large capitalization), real assets, hybrid capital and opportunistic investments. In 2020, Apollo directly originated or underwrote over $47 billion of private asset investments.

Mr. Farr will lead Apollos continued expansion in front-end origination, structuring and distribution to ensure that Apollos broad capital base is being effectively delivered to borrowers in a solutions-oriented manner. With Mr. Farrs leadership alongside Apollo Senior Partner Howard Widra and MidCap Financial, Apollos market-leading middle market lending platform, Apollo will continue to provide borrowers with flexible capital structure solutions to meet any financing need.

Mr. Farr most recently served as a Senior Advisor to Carlyle from 2017 to 2019, where he was focused on growing the credit business and expanding into capital markets. He previously was Head of Credit and Capital Markets at KKR, where he drove the build-out of its structuring, capital markets advisory, distribution and credit origination franchises. Prior to KKR, he spent 12 years at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. where he was a managing director and served as Co-Head of North American Equity Capital Markets.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollos expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words believe, anticipate, estimate, expect, intend and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the section entitled Risk Factors in Apollos annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollos periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Contact Information

For Investors

Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0528

[email protected]

For Media

Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

[email protected]



