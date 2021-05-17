AMD to Keynote J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD ( AMD) announced that Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO, will provide a keynote presentation at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8:45 AM ET/5:45 AM PT.

A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMDs Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed within four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the conference.

About AMD

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Drew Prairie

AMD Communications

512-602-4425

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

408-306-9157

[email protected]