Turning Point Therapeutics Names Kumar Srinivasan as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ( TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the appointment of Kumar Srinivasan, Ph.D., MBA, as executive vice president and chief business officer, effective June 1. Dr. Srinivasan has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, most recently as vice president and global head of business development for the BioPharmaceutical business unit of AstraZeneca.

As we advance now four clinical stage drug candidates and enhance our pipeline for the future, Kumar brings deep expertise to help guide our corporate strategy and business development priorities, said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and CEO. We look forward to having Kumar join our growing team.

Dr. Srinivasan will be responsible for corporate strategy and business development, including collaborations and alliances. During his 9-year tenure at AstraZeneca, Dr. Srinivasan was responsible for all in- and out-licensing, business development and alliance management activities within several therapeutic areas on a regional and global scale. In addition, he previously held executive level business development roles at Wyeth; Vivoryon (formerly known as Probiodrug), a publicly traded biotech based in Germany; and Torrey Pines Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he held scientific roles at biopharmaceutical companies, Sibia Neurosciences and Genta. Dr. Srinivasan earned his MBA from the University of Chicagos Booth School of Business, his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Case Western Reserve University and did his postdoctoral research at Caltech under Professor Frances Arnold.

The depth of the Turning Point clinical pipeline combined with its innovative discovery programs provide an exciting platform to continue to grow the company, said Dr. Srinivasan. I am impressed by the entire Turning Point team, and look forward to working with the company to advance its vision to be the leader in precision oncology.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The companys lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-nave and pre-treated patients. The companys pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Turning Points next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as plans, will, believes, anticipates, expects, intends, goal, potential and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Points business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Jim Mazzola

[email protected]

858-342-8272