Verizon Media and Condé Nast partner across content and advertising

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

New partnership pairs Cond Nasts iconic brands with Yahoo innovation and reach

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media and Cond Nast today announced an expansion of their partnership to build the next generation of content and advertising experiences for consumers and advertisers. Pairing Cond Nasts iconic brands with Verizon Medias unparalleled technology and reach, the partnership unlocks new content distribution opportunities and increased access to Cond Nasts premium inventory. In addition, the companies will collaborate to create immersive content, advertising, and commerce experiences.

The announcement builds on Verizon Media and Cond Nasts work together, which extends the reach of premium digital video programming from brands like Vogue, Allure, Glamour, GQ, Vanity Fair and others across highly engaged Yahoo digital sites, including Yahoo Life and Yahoo Entertainment. The partnership will now expand to include new interactive experiences and shoppable content in key categories like Beauty, Food, and Fashion. Through Verizon Media, advertisers will also be able to tap into Cond Nasts premium video series including Good Morning Vogue, fashions first news show covering culture, style, and politics.

The partnership further leverages Verizon Media's full suite of solutions across its demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and XR capabilities. Programmatic access to Cond Nasts premium content properties and highly engaged audiences across display, video and native formats will now be available through Verizon Medias SSP.

With a unified ad platform, were able to bring premium content and commerce experiences to consumers, and unique and meaningful revenue opportunities to our advertiser and publisher customers, said Ivn Markman, Chief Business Officer at Verizon Media. Our partnership with Cond Nast illustrates the full breadth of how we can partner. Were on a mission to make it easier for our customers; evolving our ad platform to become the single destination for specialty and full range omnichannel solutions. Were helping our customers drive performance and accelerate their businesses, simply and effectively.

Were always looking for new ways to connect with our audiences wherever theyre already consuming content, said Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer, U.S. Advertising Revenue and Head of Global Advertising Solutions at Cond Nast. As we continue to innovate across platforms, were also creating new touchpoints for our partners and advertisers. This collaboration equips us with an additional set of tools we can use to make the most of our best-in-class content and extend the reach of our iconic brands.

Todays news marks the next step in a long-term collaboration focused on innovation and next-generation capabilities. As a part of this, Verizon Media and Cond Nast will establish an Innovation Council to explore and test emerging advertising formats, leveraging Yahoo RYOT Lab creative technology for immersive XR and AR activations.

About Verizon Media
Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and Engadget to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

About Cond Nast
Cond Nast is a global media company, home to iconic brands including Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Glamour, AD, Vanity Fair and Wired, among many others. The company's award-winning content reaches 72 million consumers in print, 442 million in digital and 452 million across social platforms, and generates more than 1 billion video views each month. The company is headquartered in New York and London, and operates in 32 markets worldwide including China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Latin America, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S., with local license partners across the globe. Launched in 2011, Cond Nast Entertainment is an award-winning production and distribution studio that creates programming across film, television, social and digital video and virtual reality. [email protected] [email protected]

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZONS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Christina MacDonald
[email protected]

