Verizon Media and Condé Nast partner across content and advertising

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media and Cond Nast today announced an expansion of their partnership to build the next generation of content and advertising experiences for consumers and advertisers. Pairing Cond Nasts iconic brands with Verizon Medias unparalleled technology and reach, the partnership unlocks new content distribution opportunities and increased access to Cond Nasts premium inventory. In addition, the companies will collaborate to create immersive content, advertising, and commerce experiences.



The announcement builds on Verizon Media and Cond Nasts work together, which extends the reach of premium digital video programming from brands like Vogue, Allure, Glamour, GQ, Vanity Fair and others across highly engaged Yahoo digital sites, including Yahoo Life and Yahoo Entertainment. The partnership will now expand to include new interactive experiences and shoppable content in key categories like Beauty, Food, and Fashion. Through Verizon Media, advertisers will also be able to tap into Cond Nasts premium video series including Good Morning Vogue, fashions first news show covering culture, style, and politics.

The partnership further leverages Verizon Media's full suite of solutions across its demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and XR capabilities. Programmatic access to Cond Nasts premium content properties and highly engaged audiences across display, video and native formats will now be available through Verizon Medias SSP.



With a unified ad platform, were able to bring premium content and commerce experiences to consumers, and unique and meaningful revenue opportunities to our advertiser and publisher customers, said Ivn Markman, Chief Business Officer at Verizon Media. Our partnership with Cond Nast illustrates the full breadth of how we can partner. Were on a mission to make it easier for our customers; evolving our ad platform to become the single destination for specialty and full range omnichannel solutions. Were helping our customers drive performance and accelerate their businesses, simply and effectively.

Were always looking for new ways to connect with our audiences wherever theyre already consuming content, said Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer, U.S. Advertising Revenue and Head of Global Advertising Solutions at Cond Nast. As we continue to innovate across platforms, were also creating new touchpoints for our partners and advertisers. This collaboration equips us with an additional set of tools we can use to make the most of our best-in-class content and extend the reach of our iconic brands.



Todays news marks the next step in a long-term collaboration focused on innovation and next-generation capabilities. As a part of this, Verizon Media and Cond Nast will establish an Innovation Council to explore and test emerging advertising formats, leveraging Yahoo RYOT Lab creative technology for immersive XR and AR activations.

