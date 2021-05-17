LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Women-Led Platinum Wealth Management of Buckhead

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Gena Barbato, Beth Woodward and Daniel Kundla CFP have joined LPL Financials broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The team reported having served approximately $215 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from UBS Financial Services.



Based in Atlantas Buckhead community, managing partners Barbato and Woodward have worked together since 2001, officially merging their business 16 years ago. Kundla joined the team in 2016 as a college intern, and the job blossomed into his current role as senior vice president-investments. Over the years, weve found that a team approach can be an effective method to help clients who have a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world, Barbato said.

Their reasons for becoming financial professionals are deeply personal for the team, having observed many of their family and friends wishing for a more holistic connection with their financial advisors. We believe that with our understanding of personal finance, coupled with our training as financial professionals, we can help people better prepare for their futures, said Barbato, who specializes in retirement planning for upper level managers at major corporations. She noted the firm also serves several multigenerational clients and small business owners.

Seeking more independence and the ability to run their business on their own terms, the team chose to partner with LPL and Gladstone. We appreciate that LPL gives us the freedom and the flexibility to offer more services that enhance the client experience. With less restrictions for social media and digital marketing, well be able to expand our brand and presence within the industry, Barbato said. Gladstone offers an additional layer of support and resources. By joining Gladstones partner model, we have a unique opportunity to grow the way we want to, through acquisitions and by bringing in turnkey advisors to join our practice. We are excited to see whats ahead with this new partnership.

Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners, said, Today Gladstone and LPL helped launch an elite team of women-led advisors. We are excited to see Platinum Wealth Management of Buckhead, headed by Gena and Beth, become their own independent practice. Atlanta is an important market for wealth management, and to have these women launch our first Partner office in the Buckhead area is nothing short of amazing. Gladstone and Platinum put a stake in the ground together, and we are here to support their growth.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, On behalf of LPL, we congratulate Gena and Beth for launching their independent practice. They have built successful careers as financial advisors and we are honored they recognized the value in partnering with LPL and Gladstone as they seek ways to expand their business. We are committed to supporting advisors with leading capabilities and resources to help them differentiate their business and address the diverse needs of their clients. Were also deeply committed to fostering connections between our advisors and welcome Gena and Beth to LPL's active women advisor business community. We congratulate Gladstone on growing its network of quality advisors, and we look forward to supporting both Gladstone and Platinum Wealth Management of Buckhead for many years to come.

