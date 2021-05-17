Good Gaming Issues Its First Quarter Corporate Update To Shareholders

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") CEO David B. Dorwart is pleased to provide his first quarter corporate update through the issuance of this letter to shareholders.

Operational report for Q1 2021:

In January 2021, the Company was able to create major upgrades to its SkyBlock Winter season. This allowed us to produce $2,177.09 for the month with the enhanced upgrades. We also made a significant breakthrough in our development for new potential products in 2021 in the blockchain space utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFT's.)

In February 2021, we launched our latest Prison Winter season, which produced $4,339.80 in revenue for the month. We also invested a significant amount of time in developing a strategy that would capitalize on the rapid growth of the NFT market and set Good Gaming apart from its competitors.

March 2021 was an exceptional month as we upgraded our Prison game mode and went full tilt on a successful strategic development for our first-to-market, online game utilizing blockchain technology. This soon-to-be-announced game will exploit recent opportunities created in the NFT market and the Company believes it will be a game changer in Good Gaming's presence as a potential pioneer in the online gaming space.

The Company plans its initial rollout through a major announcement by the end of May 2021. The announcement will detail the new game and its involvement in the NFT and blockchain space, while addressing how players will actually be able to incur passive income while playing.

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an established brand with a highly involved, loyal player base within the Minecraft server network. We foster a community for players from all over the world, regardless of age and skill set, to enjoy our robust library of high quality, engaging content. The Good Gaming advantage comes from the close relationship our development team has with the players. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expands our proprietary content and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch out not only in the Minecraft space, but the gaming industry as a whole. Our goal as a staff and community is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

