Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Crypto and Digital Currency Companies Present on May 20th

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, May 20th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.
May 20th Agenda:
Eastern
Presenting Company
Ticker(s)
9:30 AM
Grayscale Investments
10:00 AM
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund
10:30 AM
Coinsilium Group Ltd.
(OTCQB: CINGF | AQUIS: COIN)
11:00 AM
BTCS Inc.
11:30 AM
TAAL Distributed Information
(OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)
12:00 PM
Banxa Holdings Inc.
(OTCQX: BNXAF| TSX-V: BNXA)
12:30 PM
(OTCQB: CWRK | CSE: CWRK)
1:00 PM
BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
(OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)
1:30 PM
Vemanti Group Inc.
2:00 PM
Mode Global Holdings PLC
2:30 PM
LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.
(Pink: LUXFF | CSE: LUXX)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-crypto-and-digital-currency-companies-present-on-may-20th-301292462.html
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
