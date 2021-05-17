Logo
Goodyear And Enovos To Build Luxembourg's First Large Solar Carport

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLMAR-BERG, Luxembourg, May 17, 2021

COLMAR-BERG, Luxembourg, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to reduce CO2 emissions, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is working together with energy supplier Enovos to build two large solar power stations at its testing facilities in Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, which will provide clean energy for Luxembourg citizens.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

The first power station will be a photovoltaic carport consisting of 1 500 solar panels, covering a parking lot of around 4 000 m2. With an annual production of 657.500 kWh, the carport will be the first in Luxembourg of this scale and will generate enough energy to supply a number of households.

Completion of the first station is targeted for August 2021 while plans for the second power stations are targeted for 2022.

When finished, both stations will produce annually around 5 GWh of electric power and reduce carbon emissions by around 50.000 tons for the next 20 years, while providing clean energy yearly for more than 1,200 households.

"Thanks to this project we will produce local green and carbon-free energy for Luxembourgish citizens, "said Xavier Fraipont, Goodyear's Vice President for Product Development in Europe Middle East and Africa. "We are pleased to help the Luxembourgish government in its goal to the switch to 100% renewable energies."

Erik von Scholz, CEO of Enovos Luxembourg added: "Enovos in close collaboration with our industrial partners strive to progress swiftly the implementation of renewable energies and thus the decarbonization of the energy sector. Enovos' ambitions are enabled by its expertise to develop and put in action renewable energy sourced solution. This joint project illustrates our continuous commitment to drive the energy transition in the Greater Region."

"Solar energy is the energy of the future, and the latest figures are a clear proof that more and more residents and companies are embracing it: the production of photovoltaic power plants is constantly increasing. I am therefore very pleased that Goodyear, an industrial actor of the north of the country, is joining this development and consequently helps to convince even more players that photovoltaic energy is not only beneficial for the climate, but also for the economy" said the Minister for Energy, Claude Turmes.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-and-enovos-to-build-luxembourgs-first-large-solar-carport-301292347.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

