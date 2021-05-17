Black Knight Acquires eMBS, Adding Agency Data and Analytics to Company's Mortgage Solution Ecosystem and Further Expanding Secondary Market Offerings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI, Financial), an award-winning provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage, secondary market and real estate industries, announced that it has acquired eMBS Inc, which provides performance data and analytics on agency-backed securities to all market participants for critical insights to inform better investment decisions and enhance the yields on their mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolios.

"The U.S. agency MBS market is the second-largest fixed income asset class, behind only U.S. Treasuries," said Anthony Jabbour, CEO, Black Knight. "eMBS is the undisputed leader in providing a complete and timely view that combines data from the three agencies that make up this massive asset class."

With nearly $7.5 trillion outstanding in the agency MBS market, the cost of maintaining accurate and timely databases and analytics is expensive and time-consuming, even for the most sophisticated investors. Long seen as "standard equipment" for the agency MBS investor, clients who license eMBS data reduce the operational burden and eliminate the start-up costs associated with participating in this market. Clients can access either granular agency data or summarized database-ready information with pre-calculated prepayments and various market aggregations. Leveraging eMBS' capabilities can reduce the costs of data, systems, and personnel by eliminating the need for mortgage-specific databases, data feeds, and programs required to update, calculate, aggregate, and display this data.

"Black Knight is the perfect choice to continue eMBS' mission to provide efficient and cost-effective access to agency MBS data," said Larry Gioia, president and founder of eMBS Inc. "Our capabilities will complement Black Knight's comprehensive, nationwide mortgage data and enhance its ability to provide sophisticated analytics for GSE and Ginnie Mae loan pools, as well as REMICs. The result will be the most comprehensive view of U.S. residential mortgage whole loan and security performance in existence. eMBS would like to thank the many industry participants who have supported us and we look forward to continuing to support you as part of Black Knight."

Black Knight will further integrate eMBS' capabilities within its data and analytics solutions, including its AFT Prepayment & Default Model, already extensively used by agency MBS investors to help predict future performance of securities. Additionally, combining eMBS data with Black Knight's McDash loan performance database further heightens the accuracy of the AFT models, providing an unparalleled view of mortgage risk. Black Knight's Rapid Analytics Platform will provide unmatched ease of access to the eMBS data in a cloud-based data science studio, alongside its continually growing marketplace of data assets.

"By integrating eMBS within the Black Knight solutions ecosystem, we can provide the industry's preeminent agency data and analytics to clients of both companies, while helping them make informed decisions around mortgage-backed securities investment and research," Jabbour added. "eMBS is a valuable addition to our comprehensive ecosystem and will help Black Knight solidify our leadership in the mortgage secondary markets."

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel company, served as exclusive financial advisor to eMBS.

About eMBS

Based in Tampa, Fla., eMBS uses internet technology to provide complex MBS information and analytics to all market participants. This model reduces the costs of data, systems, and personnel by eliminating the need for mortgage-specific databases, data feeds, and programs required to update, calculate, aggregate, and display this data. eMBS is a member of the Tampa Chamber of Commerce's Committee of 100. Larry Gioia has been a supporter, adjunct instructor, and guest-lecturer at the University of South Florida's Muma College of Business in Tampa, and is an Engineering Advisory Board member of the State University of New York Maritime College in NY. For more details, visit www.embs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

