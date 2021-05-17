Koppers Publishes Enhanced Digital 2020 Annual Report

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, has published an enhanced digital 2020 Annual Report on its website, featuring CEO Leroy Ball's letter to shareholders highlighting the company's strategy, operations, and financial performance.

The events of 2020 brought a number of undeniable strengths to the forefront for Koppers, even amid the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The strength of the company's strategy, the dedication of its worldwide team, and the connection between its people-first culture and achieving outstanding results prevailed. Koppers core attributesEnduring, Essential, and Sustainablecombined to produce record-setting results in financial performance and in underlying Zero Harm safety metrics.

Of the many accolades Koppers received in 2020, one of the most affirming and rewarding was its designation for the first time by Newsweek magazine as being among America's Most Responsible Companies. Koppers has a history of strong execution and is well-positioned for the future given the many initiatives the company has in progress to collectively add significant growth and create value for all stakeholders.

To view the digital version of the annual report, please go to http://www.koppers.com/annual-report-2020/.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.

