Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentations now available for on-demand viewing

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Bank today announced that the presentations from May 11 and 12 Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference ("dbVIC") are now available for on-demand viewing. The event featured presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs in the US.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Representatives from participating companies based in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Greece, South Africa and the UK presented their equity stories and answered audience questions. The presentations are targeted to all types of investors as well as analysts interested in non-US companies.

To log in, please use the following link: www.adr.db.com/dbvic

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

The following companies participated in the conference:

  • First Pacific (Hong Kong: 142_HK, OTC: FPAFY)
  • Hywin Wealth (Nasdaq: HYW)
  • HK Electric (2638_HK, OTC: HKVTY)
  • Serco Group (London: SRP, OTC: SCGPY)
  • Telstra Corporation (Australia: TLS, OTC: TLSYY)
  • Clicks Group (Johannesburg: CLS, OTC: CLCGY)
  • Subsea 7 (Norway: SUBC, OTC: SUBCY)
  • Quhuo (Nasdaq: QH)
  • China Online Education Group: (NYSE: COE)
  • iHuman (NYSE: IH)
  • Ecofibre (Australia: EOF, OTC: EOFBY)
  • Yunji Inc. (Nasdaq: YJ)
  • Kuke Music Holding (NYSE: KUKE)
  • Travis Perkins (London: TPK, OTC: TPRKY)
  • Alpha Services and Holdings (Athens: ALPHA, OTC: ALBKY)
  • Inchcape (London: INCH, OTC: INCPY)

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Bank is sponsoring the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipt Investor Conference solely for informational purposes. Deutsche Bank does not prepare, review, approve or edit any presentations, statements, documents or other information or materials, whether in written, electronic or verbal form, provided by any company participating in such conference, and disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of any such information or materials. Deutsche Bank is not promoting, endorsing or recommending any company participating in the conference.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright May 2021 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deutsche-banks-depositary-receipts-virtual-investor-conference-301292300.html

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference

