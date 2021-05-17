Logo
PlantFuel® signs agreement with leading clinical research organization

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May, 17 2021

This is the next step in PlantFuels' strategy to drive plant-based innovation and redefine the plant supplement industry

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May, 17 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") has signed a master strategic research alliance (SRA) agreement with Center for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS) to conduct research on its PlantFuel plant-based, sports nutrition product line, which represents the latest advancements in plant-based wellness.

PlantFuel's Performance Protein delivers 20g of complete, Plant Fueled protein with added vegan-fermented BCAAs as InstAminos and PeakO2 performance mushrooms.

PlantFuel will begin conducting its first university study on its Performance Protein to demonstrate that it is as effective as whey protein for recovery, muscle growth and performance.

CAHS is a premier interdisciplinary natural products, functional food and nutritional supplement contract research organization with a robust network of academic colleagues at various Division 1 universities.

"What our team of physicians and scientists has created with our Performance Protein is simply revolutionary. We believe we have the first plant protein that can rival the whey protein market and give consumers a performance-based option that is plant based," states PlantFuel founder Brad Pyatt.

Comments CAHS Partner and Principal Medical/Scientific Advisor Hector Lopez, MD, CSCS, FISSN, "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with PlantFuel via this SRA to build a body of evidence substantiating the safety and efficacy of their plant-based finished products for supporting peak exercise performance, recovery and promoting healthy adaptations to an active lifestyle. We commend PlantFuel for investing heavily in assuring all stakeholders that the commercial finished products purchased by consumers are evaluated for safety and efficacy via human clinical trials. This work will provide critical elements of their education, marketing, sales and risk management platforms."

CAHS CEO Tim Ziegenfuss, PhD, CSCS. FISSN, states, "Our SRA initiative was rolled out precisely for brands such as PlantFuel, whose leaders understand the value of utilizing what we call a Halo of Science as a bedrock principle in their mission to provide plant-based performance nutrition products that may rival conventional dairy/animal products that already have a strong evidence base.

"One of the initial clinical trials we're designing will compare a standard whey protein supplement head-to-head with a PlantFuel protein blend formulated with other bioactive ingredients, such as an adaptogenic mushroom blend and vegan fermented BCAAs, to bridge some gaps in standard vegan protein supplements."

About PlantFuel Life Inc.
PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantfuel-signs-agreement-with-leading-clinical-research-organization-301292082.html

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.

