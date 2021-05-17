iQIYI Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of iQIYI (NAS:IQ, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $12.84 per share and the market cap of $10.1 billion, iQIYI stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for iQIYI is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that iQIYI stock might be a value trap is because iQIYI has an Altman Z-score of -0.03, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. iQIYI has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66, which is better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. The overall financial strength of iQIYI is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of iQIYI is poor. This is the debt and cash of iQIYI over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. iQIYI has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.3 billion and loss of $1.393 a share. Its operating margin is -20.26%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. Overall, the profitability of iQIYI is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of iQIYI over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of iQIYI is 18.2%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.1%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, iQIYI's ROIC was -17.93, while its WACC came in at 6.41. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of iQIYI is shown below:

In summary, the stock of iQIYI (NAS:IQ, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. To learn more about iQIYI stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

