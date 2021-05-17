Alliance Data Systems Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $120.6 per share and the market cap of $6 billion, Alliance Data Systems stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Alliance Data Systems is shown in the chart below.

Because Alliance Data Systems is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Alliance Data Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which is better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Alliance Data Systems at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alliance Data Systems is poor. This is the debt and cash of Alliance Data Systems over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Alliance Data Systems has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.2 billion and earnings of $9.59 a share. Its operating margin of 18.07% better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Alliance Data Systems's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Alliance Data Systems over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Alliance Data Systems is -1.2%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -24.4%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Alliance Data Systems's return on invested capital is 3.08, and its cost of capital is 4.29.

In conclusion, the stock of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Market Overview industry. To learn more about Alliance Data Systems stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

