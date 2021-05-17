Logo
Senator Investment Group LP Buys JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Senator Investment Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Facebook Inc, CBRE Group Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Senator Investment Group LP. As of 2021Q1, Senator Investment Group LP owns 112 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Senator Investment Group LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/senator+investment+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Senator Investment Group LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 600,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 500,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,410,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.42%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 585,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.72%
  5. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,700,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 530,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 101.72%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 585,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 48.42%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Reduced: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 95.45%. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.43%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 85.71%. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 81.43%. The sale prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Humana Inc (HUM)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Humana Inc by 44.67%. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $452.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 124,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 55.89%. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Senator Investment Group LP. Also check out:

1. Senator Investment Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Senator Investment Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Senator Investment Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Senator Investment Group LP keeps buying
