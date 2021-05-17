Senator Investment Group LP Buys JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

- New Purchases: JPM, EXPE, CBRE, QGEN, CHPT, CLOV, PSFE, FTCH, STPC.U, RTPYU, MRTX, FTOC, GTPAU, NBIX, GTPBU, AGCB, DGNR, AGC, IPOF, FWAA, SCR, LYFT, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, DCRNU, SVFA, IPOD, KVSC, MSDAU, TSIBU, PFDRU, RXRAU, SRNGU, GMIIU, HUGS.U, ASZ.U, TBA, KVSB, AACQ, AUS.U, HERAU, SCOBU, RTP, FSRXU, KVSA, LMACU, HHLA.U, NSTD.U, NSTC.U, SLAMU, AJAX, DGNU, NRG, CLIM.U, DCRB, TPGY, GHVI, STIC,
- Added Positions: UNH, FB, TMUS, APG, AZN, CSGP, CPRI, DAL, FTV, OPEN, FIVE, IHRT, FOUR, LVS, ATUS, SVC, DGNS, DHC, UNP, NCLH, VRT,
- Reduced Positions: QS, CCL, FISV, JBLU, HUM, LBRDK, NEE, ADV, GE, MTG, ADPT, APTV, ALLY, GH, DRI, MU, NMIH, DM, PYPL, C,
- Sold Out: CLGX, ICE, PG, DXCM, MT, BMY, TWTR, WELL, NSC, VTRS, CZR, CRM, BYD, HGV, CHWY, DELL, PLAY, GFX.U, CURO, IPOF.U, SPR, IPOD.U, FE, IPOE.U, BTWNU, AGCUU, STIC.U, RDN, AVRO, RTP.U, STPK, CONXU, ARBGU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 600,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 500,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,410,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.42%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 585,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.72%
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,700,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 530,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 101.72%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 585,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 48.42%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Reduced: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 95.45%. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.43%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 85.71%. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 81.43%. The sale prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Humana Inc (HUM)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Humana Inc by 44.67%. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $452.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 124,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 55.89%. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
