Healthcare Value Capital, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells , McKesson Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Healthcare Value Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alkermes PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells , McKesson Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cardinal Health Inc, Tyme Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Healthcare Value Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Healthcare Value Capital, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Healthcare Value Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/healthcare+value+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Healthcare Value Capital, LLC
  1. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 75,000 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 100,000 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 100,000 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) - 450,000 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.00%
  5. VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) - 400,000 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (ABBV)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Healthcare Value Capital, LLC. Also check out:

