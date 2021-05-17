Healthcare Value Capital, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells , McKesson Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

New Purchases: PFE, COLL, IRWD, ALKS, BMY, MRK, AUPH, AZN,

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Healthcare Value Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alkermes PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells , McKesson Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cardinal Health Inc, Tyme Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Healthcare Value Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Healthcare Value Capital, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 75,000 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 100,000 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 100,000 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) - 450,000 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.00% VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) - 400,000 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC added to a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

Healthcare Value Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14.