Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Zillow Group Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Asset Management Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 127,860 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 68,324 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 163,543 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 202,712 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.27% Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 11,551 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 202,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 145,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 36,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 182,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 162.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.