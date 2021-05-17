Logo
Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Zillow Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Asset Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Management Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 127,860 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 68,324 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 163,543 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 202,712 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.27%
  5. Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 11,551 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (IBM)

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 202,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 145,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 36,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 182,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 162.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Management Group, Inc. keeps buying
