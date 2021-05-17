Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, VTRS, ABCL,
- Added Positions: MRK, ALXN,
- Reduced Positions: SPY,
- Sold Out: GOOGL,
For the details of Lumina Fund Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lumina+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lumina Fund Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 351,001 shares, 52.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 28.91% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,100 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 11,500 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio.
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Lumina Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lumina Fund Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Lumina Fund Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lumina Fund Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lumina Fund Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lumina Fund Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment