Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Lumina Fund Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Viatris Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, sells Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumina Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lumina Fund Management LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lumina Fund Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lumina+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 351,001 shares, 52.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 28.91% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,100 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 11,500 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumina Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.