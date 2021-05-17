Andra AP-fonden Buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Dropbox Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Target Corp, VeriSign Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp

New Purchases: WYNN, PCG, GIL, MAR, BLI, BCE, LYV, AEM, BB, CAE,

Goteborg, V7, based Investment company Andra AP-fonden Current Portfolio ) buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Dropbox Inc, MGM Resorts International, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Waters Corp, sells Target Corp, VeriSign Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Fortinet Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andra AP-fonden. As of 2021Q1, Andra AP-fonden owns 582 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

McKesson Corp (MCK) - 99,300 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Waters Corp (WAT) - 68,500 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32% JD.com Inc (JD) - 229,000 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 125,200 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 47,800 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 208,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 94.82%. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $219.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 65.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 633,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 214,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 111.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 268,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 507.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Waters Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $312.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.