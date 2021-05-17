Logo
Andra AP-fonden Buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Dropbox Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Target Corp, VeriSign Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Goteborg, V7, based Investment company Andra AP-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys Mohawk Industries Inc, Dropbox Inc, MGM Resorts International, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Waters Corp, sells Target Corp, VeriSign Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Fortinet Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andra AP-fonden. As of 2021Q1, Andra AP-fonden owns 582 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Andra AP-fonden's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andra+ap-fonden/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Andra AP-fonden
  1. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 99,300 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  2. Waters Corp (WAT) - 68,500 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32%
  3. JD.com Inc (JD) - 229,000 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 125,200 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  5. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 47,800 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 208,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Andra AP-fonden initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 94.82%. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $219.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 65.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 633,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 214,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 111.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 268,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 507.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waters Corp (WAT)

Andra AP-fonden added to a holding in Waters Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $312.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

Andra AP-fonden sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Andra AP-fonden. Also check out:

1. Andra AP-fonden's Undervalued Stocks
2. Andra AP-fonden's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Andra AP-fonden's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Andra AP-fonden keeps buying
